811 new coronavirus cases, 27 new additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 811 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 275,001 with 6,045 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Three deaths occurred January 29 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Lamar1
Rankin1
Tate1

24 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 12 and January 25, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Desoto1
Franklin1
Harrison3
Hinds1
Jackson1
Jasper1
Jones1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Madison1
Marshall1
Monroe2
Pearl River1
Pike1
Simpson1
Smith1
Sunflower1
Tallahatchie1
Warren2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams221272
Alcorn281658
Amite106629
Attala200865
Benton89223
Bolivar4315111
Calhoun148723
Carroll110022
Chickasaw194047
Choctaw66314
Claiborne92026
Clarke157464
Clay172044
Coahoma259057
Copiah259951
Covington231273
De Soto18370201
Forrest6476127
Franklin72219
George214542
Greene117231
Grenada229874
Hancock315466
Harrison15236223
Hinds17576351
Holmes175968
Humphreys87625
Issaquena1626
Itawamba277066
Jackson11471196
Jasper192939
Jefferson59023
Jefferson Davis92631
Jones7206123
Kemper83921
Lafayette5414104
Lamar528967
Lauderdale6368203
Lawrence111617
Leake243568
Lee9279149
Leflore3204114
Lincoln319392
Lowndes5714127
Madison8922176
Marion235974
Marshall371077
Monroe3811117
Montgomery115336
Neshoba3566160
Newton206348
Noxubee116927
Oktibbeha421287
Panola401585
Pearl River3714111
Perry109032
Pike281889
Pontotoc390162
Prentiss259955
Quitman74111
Rankin11693232
Scott274256
Sharkey47817
Simpson249974
Smith139527
Stone159827
Sunflower301581
Tallahatchie162437
Tate286966
Tippah260054
Tishomingo200862
Tunica92322
Union370267
Walthall118638
Warren3888109
Washington5029125
Wayne228838
Webster101024
Wilkinson60625
Winston212572
Yalobusha130436
Yazoo267357
Total275,0016,045

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

