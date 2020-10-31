824 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 824 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,160 with 3,334 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 30. Six deaths occurred between October 28 and October 30 in the counties below.

County Total Forrest 1 Jackson 1 Lee 1 Lincoln 2 Sunflower 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1119 45 64 14 Alcorn 1103 12 28 2 Amite 436 13 15 2 Attala 819 27 91 20 Benton 375 11 45 6 Bolivar 2072 79 219 30 Calhoun 639 13 25 4 Carroll 526 12 45 9 Chickasaw 879 29 47 14 Choctaw 217 6 1 0 Claiborne 545 16 43 9 Clarke 789 53 93 27 Clay 722 22 19 3 Coahoma 1281 37 100 7 Copiah 1411 37 72 8 Covington 1008 29 59 12 De Soto 7492 80 82 16 Forrest 3155 80 176 41 Franklin 256 3 4 1 George 1035 20 36 6 Greene 487 18 40 6 Grenada 1244 40 113 21 Hancock 892 29 49 6 Harrison 5615 87 280 33 Hinds 8179 180 474 79 Holmes 1155 60 102 20 Humphreys 469 17 27 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1205 28 87 17 Jackson 4940 91 103 8 Jasper 706 17 1 0 Jefferson 287 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 427 13 8 1 Jones 3015 84 186 38 Kemper 336 15 41 9 Lafayette 2602 43 124 29 Lamar 2380 40 40 11 Lauderdale 2653 135 264 74 Lawrence 570 14 26 2 Leake 1181 42 42 7 Lee 3734 83 181 37 Leflore 1761 88 193 47 Lincoln 1478 61 162 36 Lowndes 1839 62 102 33 Madison 3909 94 238 45 Marion 976 44 92 14 Marshall 1544 31 56 12 Monroe 1571 74 170 52 Montgomery 575 23 52 9 Neshoba 1899 111 130 39 Newton 887 28 40 10 Noxubee 606 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2079 56 193 31 Panola 1742 41 60 8 Pearl River 1199 60 94 23 Perry 540 23 20 7 Pike 1416 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1547 20 18 2 Prentiss 1113 20 48 3 Quitman 425 6 0 0 Rankin 4188 86 181 23 Scott 1298 29 21 3 Sharkey 292 15 43 8 Simpson 1257 50 117 19 Smith 614 16 55 8 Stone 507 14 55 9 Sunflower 1678 51 83 14 Tallahatchie 868 26 29 7 Tate 1265 39 55 13 Tippah 974 25 61 2 Tishomingo 839 41 96 26 Tunica 541 17 15 2 Union 1277 25 46 11 Walthall 649 27 67 13 Warren 1576 56 125 26 Washington 2688 100 178 38 Wayne 1039 22 59 10 Webster 384 13 52 11 Wilkinson 346 21 20 5 Winston 876 21 44 11 Yalobusha 575 16 72 8 Yazoo 1260 35 111 13 Total 120,160 3,334 6,836 1,320

* Note: 27 of the new cases reported in Alcorn County were associated with a single outbreak.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

