824 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 824 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,160 with 3,334 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 30. Six deaths occurred between October 28 and October 30 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Forrest
1Jackson
1Lee
1Lincoln
2Sunflower
1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1119456414
Alcorn110312282
Amite43613152
Attala819279120
Benton37511456
Bolivar20727921930
Calhoun63913254
Carroll52612459
Chickasaw879294714
Choctaw217610
Claiborne54516439
Clarke789539327
Clay72222193
Coahoma1281371007
Copiah141137728
Covington1008295912
De Soto7492808216
Forrest31558017641
Franklin256341
George103520366
Greene48718406
Grenada12444011321
Hancock89229496
Harrison56158728033
Hinds817918047479
Holmes11556010220
Humphreys46917276
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1205288717
Jackson4940911038
Jasper7061710
Jefferson28710133
Jefferson Davis4271381
Jones30158418638
Kemper33615419
Lafayette26024312429
Lamar2380404011
Lauderdale265313526474
Lawrence57014262
Leake118142427
Lee37348318137
Leflore17618819347
Lincoln14786116236
Lowndes18396210233
Madison39099423845
Marion976449214
Marshall1544315612
Monroe15717417052
Montgomery57523529
Neshoba189911113039
Newton887284010
Noxubee60617204
Oktibbeha20795619331
Panola174241608
Pearl River1199609423
Perry54023207
Pike1416569827
Pontotoc154720182
Prentiss111320483
Quitman425600
Rankin41888618123
Scott129829213
Sharkey29215438
Simpson12575011719
Smith61416558
Stone50714559
Sunflower1678518314
Tallahatchie86826297
Tate1265395513
Tippah97425612
Tishomingo839419626
Tunica54117152
Union1277254611
Walthall649276713
Warren15765612526
Washington268810017838
Wayne1039225910
Webster384135211
Wilkinson34621205
Winston876214411
Yalobusha57516728
Yazoo12603511113
Total120,1603,3346,8361,320

* Note: 27 of the new cases reported in Alcorn County were associated with a single outbreak.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

