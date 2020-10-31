824 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 824 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,160 with 3,334 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 30. Six deaths occurred between October 28 and October 30 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|2
|Sunflower
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1119
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1103
|12
|28
|2
|Amite
|436
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|819
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|375
|11
|45
|6
|Bolivar
|2072
|79
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|639
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|526
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|879
|29
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|217
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|545
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|789
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|722
|22
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1281
|37
|100
|7
|Copiah
|1411
|37
|72
|8
|Covington
|1008
|29
|59
|12
|De Soto
|7492
|80
|82
|16
|Forrest
|3155
|80
|176
|41
|Franklin
|256
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1035
|20
|36
|6
|Greene
|487
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1244
|40
|113
|21
|Hancock
|892
|29
|49
|6
|Harrison
|5615
|87
|280
|33
|Hinds
|8179
|180
|474
|79
|Holmes
|1155
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|469
|17
|27
|6
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1205
|28
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4940
|91
|103
|8
|Jasper
|706
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|287
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|427
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3015
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|336
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2602
|43
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2380
|40
|40
|11
|Lauderdale
|2653
|135
|264
|74
|Lawrence
|570
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1181
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3734
|83
|181
|37
|Leflore
|1761
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1478
|61
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1839
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3909
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|976
|44
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1544
|31
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1571
|74
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|575
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1899
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|887
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|606
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2079
|56
|193
|31
|Panola
|1742
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1199
|60
|94
|23
|Perry
|540
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1416
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1547
|20
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1113
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|425
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4188
|86
|181
|23
|Scott
|1298
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|292
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1257
|50
|117
|19
|Smith
|614
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|507
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1678
|51
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|868
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1265
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|974
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|839
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|541
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1277
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|649
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1576
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2688
|100
|178
|38
|Wayne
|1039
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|384
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|346
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|876
|21
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|575
|16
|72
|8
|Yazoo
|1260
|35
|111
|13
|Total
|120,160
|3,334
|6,836
|1,320
* Note: 27 of the new cases reported in Alcorn County were associated with a single outbreak.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
