825 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 825 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-seven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 71,755 with 2,080 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Copiah 1 Covington 1 Desoto 1 Grenada 1 Hinds 1 Jasper 1 Jones 1 Lamar 1 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Lowndes 2 Madison 2 Montgomery 2 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 2 Pearl River 1 Prentiss 1 Simpson 4 Sunflower 1 Tishomingo 3 Union 1 Winston 1

* 6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 30 and August 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Lauderdale 2 Perry 1 Union 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 664 28 46 12 Alcorn 451 5 10 1 Amite 246 6 14 2 Attala 549 25 89 20 Benton 165 1 2 0 Bolivar 1219 40 62 11 Calhoun 433 9 23 4 Carroll 265 11 45 9 Chickasaw 508 19 36 11 Choctaw 141 4 0 0 Claiborne 414 14 43 9 Clarke 368 28 31 9 Clay 417 14 2 1 Coahoma 812 13 45 2 Copiah 986 30 30 4 Covington 656 16 7 3 De Soto 3888 34 45 7 Forrest 1905 57 102 32 Franklin 150 2 3 1 George 637 9 5 2 Greene 275 13 35 6 Grenada 866 27 80 15 Hancock 422 15 8 4 Harrison 2755 37 147 15 Hinds 5878 128 289 55 Holmes 945 50 97 20 Humphreys 310 12 20 6 Issaquena 27 2 0 0 Itawamba 422 10 40 7 Jackson 2449 47 74 7 Jasper 424 11 1 0 Jefferson 198 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 253 6 3 1 Jones 1978 64 173 35 Kemper 248 14 38 9 Lafayette 1062 21 89 16 Lamar 1284 19 8 3 Lauderdale 1488 98 212 57 Lawrence 341 8 13 1 Leake 811 27 4 0 Lee 1700 43 98 20 Leflore 976 70 184 44 Lincoln 871 44 124 28 Lowndes 1136 42 88 26 Madison 2538 74 206 37 Marion 707 21 47 6 Marshall 766 10 17 2 Monroe 868 55 146 44 Montgomery 365 10 4 4 Neshoba 1328 96 109 36 Newton 587 12 10 1 Noxubee 482 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1171 41 178 27 Panola 1139 18 9 1 Pearl River 596 41 57 16 Perry 256 8 0 0 Pike 977 38 73 19 Pontotoc 884 9 6 1 Prentiss 497 11 30 3 Quitman 278 1 0 0 Rankin 2411 41 112 10 Scott 1029 21 15 3 Sharkey 215 7 42 6 Simpson 852 36 63 17 Smith 421 13 54 8 Stone 249 6 23 2 Sunflower 1106 29 25 6 Tallahatchie 565 11 9 2 Tate 768 30 33 12 Tippah 434 14 1 0 Tishomingo 467 12 36 5 Tunica 375 8 12 2 Union 761 19 38 11 Walthall 525 22 65 11 Warren 1173 37 98 18 Washington 1811 46 61 15 Wayne 808 21 58 10 Webster 257 13 52 11 Wilkinson 233 14 8 4 Winston 652 18 40 11 Yalobusha 324 10 35 7 Yazoo 887 14 28 3 Total 71,755 2,080 4,290 892

