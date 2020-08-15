Coronavirus Information

825 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 825 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-seven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 71,755 with 2,080 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Covington1
Desoto1
Grenada1
Hinds1
Jasper1
Jones1
Lamar1
Lee1
Leflore1
Lowndes2
Madison2
Montgomery2
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha2
Pearl River1
Prentiss1
Simpson4
Sunflower1
Tishomingo3
Union1
Winston1

6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 30 and August 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Hinds1
Lauderdale2
Perry1
Union1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams664284612
Alcorn4515101
Amite2466142
Attala549258920
Benton165120
Bolivar1219406211
Calhoun4339234
Carroll26511459
Chickasaw508193611
Choctaw141400
Claiborne41414439
Clarke36828319
Clay4171421
Coahoma81213452
Copiah98630304
Covington6561673
De Soto388834457
Forrest19055710232
Franklin150231
George637952
Greene27513356
Grenada866278015
Hancock4221584
Harrison27553714715
Hinds587812828955
Holmes945509720
Humphreys31012206
Issaquena27200
Itawamba42210407
Jackson244947747
Jasper4241110
Jefferson198882
Jefferson Davis253631
Jones19786417335
Kemper24814389
Lafayette1062218916
Lamar12841983
Lauderdale14889821257
Lawrence3418131
Leake8112740
Lee1700439820
Leflore9767018444
Lincoln8714412428
Lowndes1136428826
Madison25387420637
Marion70721476
Marshall76610172
Monroe8685514644
Montgomery3651044
Neshoba13289610936
Newton58712101
Noxubee48212174
Oktibbeha11714117827
Panola11391891
Pearl River596415716
Perry256800
Pike977387319
Pontotoc884961
Prentiss49711303
Quitman278100
Rankin24114111210
Scott102921153
Sharkey2157426
Simpson852366317
Smith42113548
Stone2496232
Sunflower110629256
Tallahatchie5651192
Tate768303312
Tippah4341410
Tishomingo46712365
Tunica3758122
Union761193811
Walthall525226511
Warren1173379818
Washington1811466115
Wayne808215810
Webster257135211
Wilkinson2331484
Winston652184011
Yalobusha32410357
Yazoo88714283
Total71,7552,0804,290892

