825 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 825 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-seven additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 71,755 with 2,080 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Copiah
|1
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lowndes
|2
|Madison
|2
|Montgomery
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|2
|Pearl River
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Simpson
|4
|Sunflower
|1
|Tishomingo
|3
|Union
|1
|Winston
|1
* 6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 30 and August 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Perry
|1
|Union
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|664
|28
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|451
|5
|10
|1
|Amite
|246
|6
|14
|2
|Attala
|549
|25
|89
|20
|Benton
|165
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1219
|40
|62
|11
|Calhoun
|433
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|265
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|508
|19
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|141
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|414
|14
|43
|9
|Clarke
|368
|28
|31
|9
|Clay
|417
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|812
|13
|45
|2
|Copiah
|986
|30
|30
|4
|Covington
|656
|16
|7
|3
|De Soto
|3888
|34
|45
|7
|Forrest
|1905
|57
|102
|32
|Franklin
|150
|2
|3
|1
|George
|637
|9
|5
|2
|Greene
|275
|13
|35
|6
|Grenada
|866
|27
|80
|15
|Hancock
|422
|15
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2755
|37
|147
|15
|Hinds
|5878
|128
|289
|55
|Holmes
|945
|50
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|310
|12
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|27
|2
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|422
|10
|40
|7
|Jackson
|2449
|47
|74
|7
|Jasper
|424
|11
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|198
|8
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|253
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1978
|64
|173
|35
|Kemper
|248
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1062
|21
|89
|16
|Lamar
|1284
|19
|8
|3
|Lauderdale
|1488
|98
|212
|57
|Lawrence
|341
|8
|13
|1
|Leake
|811
|27
|4
|0
|Lee
|1700
|43
|98
|20
|Leflore
|976
|70
|184
|44
|Lincoln
|871
|44
|124
|28
|Lowndes
|1136
|42
|88
|26
|Madison
|2538
|74
|206
|37
|Marion
|707
|21
|47
|6
|Marshall
|766
|10
|17
|2
|Monroe
|868
|55
|146
|44
|Montgomery
|365
|10
|4
|4
|Neshoba
|1328
|96
|109
|36
|Newton
|587
|12
|10
|1
|Noxubee
|482
|12
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1171
|41
|178
|27
|Panola
|1139
|18
|9
|1
|Pearl River
|596
|41
|57
|16
|Perry
|256
|8
|0
|0
|Pike
|977
|38
|73
|19
|Pontotoc
|884
|9
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|497
|11
|30
|3
|Quitman
|278
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2411
|41
|112
|10
|Scott
|1029
|21
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|215
|7
|42
|6
|Simpson
|852
|36
|63
|17
|Smith
|421
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|249
|6
|23
|2
|Sunflower
|1106
|29
|25
|6
|Tallahatchie
|565
|11
|9
|2
|Tate
|768
|30
|33
|12
|Tippah
|434
|14
|1
|0
|Tishomingo
|467
|12
|36
|5
|Tunica
|375
|8
|12
|2
|Union
|761
|19
|38
|11
|Walthall
|525
|22
|65
|11
|Warren
|1173
|37
|98
|18
|Washington
|1811
|46
|61
|15
|Wayne
|808
|21
|58
|10
|Webster
|257
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|233
|14
|8
|4
|Winston
|652
|18
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|324
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|887
|14
|28
|3
|Total
|71,755
|2,080
|4,290
|892
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 workers die from injuries in Mississippi plant explosion
- Clinton Public School District employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through August
- Clarksdale mayor: City staff hit hard with coronavirus
- If you haven’t received your $500-per-child stimulus check, the IRS has good news