83-year-old Oxford man dies after being hit by car

News
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Oxford Police Department said an 83-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Tuesday, February 18. The incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Highway 334.

The man has been identified as Dudley Earl Freeman of Oxford. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in critical condition. Freeman died from his injuries on Thursday.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. If anyone witnesses the wreck and did not speak to an officer, contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

