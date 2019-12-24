85-year-old man named ‘TOPS Mississippi King

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Milton Paske, 85, was named the Takeoff Pounds (TOPs) Mississippi King after working nonstop to lose over thirty pounds.

“At one of my annual check-ups, I was pronounced as prediabetic. And of course they got my attention.” Milton Paske says.

Paske made small changes to his diet and lifestyle. He ate healthier and got in some more exercise.

“I found out that I could live off of one plate or one serving rather than two. As a result, I cut back on the eating and burning the excess calories through walking up the stairs instead of using the elevator things like that,” Paske Explained.

He managed to lose all of his excess weight in three months. He no longer needs a cane to get around and does not mind walking long distances.

Paske says, “I feel better stronger, and of course, as we get up in years we tend to gain weight so easily”

His goal is to encourage other Mississippians to take on a more active lifestyle because it’s never too late to get in shape.

“Obesity is a problem in the state of Mississippi whether you were 10 or 50 pounds or 100 pounds overweight it’s going to shorten your life expectancy. And it’s going to open you up to search diseases as diabetes”

Paske credits his success to his wife Ann. He says she kept him on the straight and narrow.