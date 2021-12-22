873 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 873 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 525,502 with 10,393 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48381258818
Alcorn615511113020
Amite213558579
Attala34639018936
Benton1567404710
Bolivar655415324033
Calhoun294851447
Carroll1800415211
Chickasaw3351736115
Choctaw139427120
Claiborne135340469
Clarke30369613232
Clay320778415
Coahoma436411313814
Copiah46919510915
Covington44119614239
De Soto3417544012626
Forrest1402726228461
Franklin128632465
George512980739
Greene226150576
Grenada387011115632
Hancock79091327215
Harrison3535156553779
Hinds33686652855140
Holmes27688910920
Humphreys134839359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba503910813624
Jackson2511039328541
Jasper343066462
Jefferson98034417
Jefferson Davis176843101
Jones1429924826444
Kemper1465415010
Lafayette905914320257
Lamar108651405712
Lauderdale12473323492108
Lawrence224543272
Leake4175929917
Lee1706724822443
Leflore488814424155
Lincoln561513620941
Lowndes1154719730469
Madison1535928341672
Marion438411316224
Marshall69211446917
Monroe730518119155
Montgomery1862576410
Neshoba681021022961
Newton3994838715
Noxubee190644416
Oktibbeha731814027140
Panola692213810315
Pearl River984924421042
Perry216756249
Pike601515817844
Pontotoc73251118713
Prentiss52758710115
Quitman10892800
Rankin2310440849469
Scott48539911719
Sharkey65721458
Simpson465711716520
Smith273952738
Stone3692668814
Sunflower439410712520
Tallahatchie234753507
Tate48591208019
Tippah50828512214
Tishomingo40449610328
Tunica168839193
Union66359913323
Walthall2242666914
Warren700018017538
Washington761817020241
Wayne4458728013
Webster2096496714
Wilkinson108439256
Winston32289213539
Yalobusha2520478222
Yazoo47079415220
Total525,50210,39311,3992,105

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

