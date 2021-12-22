873 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 873 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 525,502 with 10,393 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4838 125 88 18 Alcorn 6155 111 130 20 Amite 2135 58 57 9 Attala 3463 90 189 36 Benton 1567 40 47 10 Bolivar 6554 153 240 33 Calhoun 2948 51 44 7 Carroll 1800 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3351 73 61 15 Choctaw 1394 27 12 0 Claiborne 1353 40 46 9 Clarke 3036 96 132 32 Clay 3207 78 41 5 Coahoma 4364 113 138 14 Copiah 4691 95 109 15 Covington 4411 96 142 39 De Soto 34175 440 126 26 Forrest 14027 262 284 61 Franklin 1286 32 46 5 George 5129 80 73 9 Greene 2261 50 57 6 Grenada 3870 111 156 32 Hancock 7909 132 72 15 Harrison 35351 565 537 79 Hinds 33686 652 855 140 Holmes 2768 89 109 20 Humphreys 1348 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5039 108 136 24 Jackson 25110 393 285 41 Jasper 3430 66 46 2 Jefferson 980 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1768 43 10 1 Jones 14299 248 264 44 Kemper 1465 41 50 10 Lafayette 9059 143 202 57 Lamar 10865 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12473 323 492 108 Lawrence 2245 43 27 2 Leake 4175 92 99 17 Lee 17067 248 224 43 Leflore 4888 144 241 55 Lincoln 5615 136 209 41 Lowndes 11547 197 304 69 Madison 15359 283 416 72 Marion 4384 113 162 24 Marshall 6921 144 69 17 Monroe 7305 181 191 55 Montgomery 1862 57 64 10 Neshoba 6810 210 229 61 Newton 3994 83 87 15 Noxubee 1906 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7318 140 271 40 Panola 6922 138 103 15 Pearl River 9849 244 210 42 Perry 2167 56 24 9 Pike 6015 158 178 44 Pontotoc 7325 111 87 13 Prentiss 5275 87 101 15 Quitman 1089 28 0 0 Rankin 23104 408 494 69 Scott 4853 99 117 19 Sharkey 657 21 45 8 Simpson 4657 117 165 20 Smith 2739 52 73 8 Stone 3692 66 88 14 Sunflower 4394 107 125 20 Tallahatchie 2347 53 50 7 Tate 4859 120 80 19 Tippah 5082 85 122 14 Tishomingo 4044 96 103 28 Tunica 1688 39 19 3 Union 6635 99 133 23 Walthall 2242 66 69 14 Warren 7000 180 175 38 Washington 7618 170 202 41 Wayne 4458 72 80 13 Webster 2096 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1084 39 25 6 Winston 3228 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2520 47 82 22 Yazoo 4707 94 152 20 Total 525,502 10,393 11,399 2,105

