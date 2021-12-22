873 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 873 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 525,502 with 10,393 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4838
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6155
|111
|130
|20
|Amite
|2135
|58
|57
|9
|Attala
|3463
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1567
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6554
|153
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2948
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1800
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3351
|73
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1394
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1353
|40
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3036
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3207
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4364
|113
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4691
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4411
|96
|142
|39
|De Soto
|34175
|440
|126
|26
|Forrest
|14027
|262
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1286
|32
|46
|5
|George
|5129
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2261
|50
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3870
|111
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7909
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35351
|565
|537
|79
|Hinds
|33686
|652
|855
|140
|Holmes
|2768
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1348
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5039
|108
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25110
|393
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3430
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|980
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1768
|43
|10
|1
|Jones
|14299
|248
|264
|44
|Kemper
|1465
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|9059
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|10865
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|12473
|323
|492
|108
|Lawrence
|2245
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4175
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|17067
|248
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4888
|144
|241
|55
|Lincoln
|5615
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|11547
|197
|304
|69
|Madison
|15359
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4384
|113
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6921
|144
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7305
|181
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1862
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6810
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3994
|83
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1906
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7318
|140
|271
|40
|Panola
|6922
|138
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9849
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2167
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|6015
|158
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7325
|111
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5275
|87
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1089
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|23104
|408
|494
|69
|Scott
|4853
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|657
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4657
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2739
|52
|73
|8
|Stone
|3692
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4394
|107
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2347
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4859
|120
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5082
|85
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4044
|96
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1688
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6635
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2242
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|7000
|180
|175
|38
|Washington
|7618
|170
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4458
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2096
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1084
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3228
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2520
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4707
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|525,502
|10,393
|11,399
|2,105
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.