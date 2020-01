HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to approve funds to repair the doors at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. The cost of the project will be $896,000.

A special thanks to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for the allocation of 896K to repair damaged doors at the RDC. This is progress to ensure the safety of the employees, inmates and the citizens of Hinds County. #lockthedoors #hindscounty pic.twitter.com/aGP5FfabZW — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) January 15, 2020

During a news conference, leaders said new locks will be installed at the jail. Crews will make repairs as soon as the new equipment is delivered.

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said the new locks will help keep prisoners inside their cells.