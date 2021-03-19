8th Annual Ritz on the River to take place in September 2021

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) announced the 8th Annual Ritz on the River will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Tickets are $50 – advance purchase only. The dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the band will start at 8:00 pm.

Tickets for the Hollywood themed evening go on sale Tuesday, June 1, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the VCC Box Office. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Rainbow Farms, which provides therapeutic services/riding classes for disabled children and adults.