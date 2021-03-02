9 arrested after guns, drugs found inside Hinds County apartment complex

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested nine suspects after conducting a welfare check at Highland Hills Apartments on Monday, March 1. The welfare check was conducted after shots were heard being fired near an apartment.

When deputies arrived, they saw several people running from the scene. They entered the apartment to conduct a welfare check. When they entered the apartment, they found narcotics and several people hiding in a bedroom.

The people in the bedroom were detained, and deputies discovered that no one was injured during the shooting. A search warrant was later secured for the apartment, which led to the seizure of guns, ammunition, narcotics, prescription medication and money.

Hinds County deputies arrested the following individuals:

Amber Clark, 22 of Jackson – Trafficking marijuana while in possession of a firearm, trafficking amphetamine/Dexatroamphetamine while in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (THC) with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Corey Proctor, 22 of Brandon – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Jaisah Hawkins, 19 of Brandon – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Desmond McCoy, 21 of Brandon – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Toriannio Collier, 22 of Brandon – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.

William McClinton, 21 of Pearl – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Javarius Spann, 21 of Brandon – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Jeremy Carlisle, 19 of Brandon – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm

Toriano Collier, 31 of Brandon – Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Deputies seized the following items: