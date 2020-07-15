9 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center, according to Executive Director Gregory Harrington. There are currently five juveniles and four employees who have COVID-19.

The first confirmed case with an employee was reported June 23. The first confirmed juvenile case was reported July 13, according to Harrington.

The residents with the coronavirus are being housed in private rooms within an isolated pod. They are not in contact with any other residents.

The officers monitoring the positive residents are also equipped with protective equipment.

Harrington said all employees have been required to wear personal protective equipment and masks. Employees and visitors are also screened before entering the facility.

