9 dead in Ohio mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WJTV) – Daton Police confirm at least nine people have died in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

It happened just after one a.m. early Sunday morning in a downtown area called The Oregon District.

It’s known for it’s busy nightlife with many bars and restaurants. At least 16 people have been hurt.

Police also confirm the shooter was shot and killed by Dayton Police officers.

The shooting came less than 24 hours after 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area. More than two dozen people were injured in the earlier incident.