9 injured following two-vehicle crash in Hinds County

The Hinds County Sheriff's Department after nine people are taken to the hospital following a two car crash near Raymond, Saturday evening.

Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Department

The crash happened at the intersection of Oakley Palestine Road and Dry Grove Road. Deputies said the call came in just after 5:00 Saturday evening.

Major Pete Luke said one car was headed west on Oakley Palestine Rd. and the other was headed north on Dry Grove Rd. when the two collided.

AMR transported five patients to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Another four were taken to the hospital in private vehicles with minor injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until it can be cleared.