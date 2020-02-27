9 people face charges after body found in Neshoba County pond

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say nine people have been charged with crimes after a body was found in a Mississippi pond.

The Meridian Star reports that the suspects face charges including kidnapping, capital murder, conspiracy and hindering prosecution.

Neshoba County sheriff’s officials and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said the body was found in mid-February.

Officers drained the pond and recovered the body, which they said was weighted and anchored in several feet of water. The body has been sent to the state crime lab. The person’s identity hasn’t been released.  

