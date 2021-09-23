9 pounds of narcotics found on two Georgia natives in Dothan motel, Dothan police say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday, the Dothan Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a large drug bust, according to a press release.

April Sangster, 39, and Freddie Cooley, 49, both of Moultrie, Georgia were allegedly found in possession of narcotics.

Investigators served a search warrant at a motel room, where the two were found, and discovered nine pounds of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics cited in charges against Sangster and Cooley. Photo Credits: Dothan Police Department

Sangster was charged with drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has bonds totaling $758,100.00.

Cooley was charged with possession with the intent to distribute. His bond was set at $7,500.00.