9-year-old driver, 4-year-old sister crash head-on into semitrailer on way to California from Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KTVX) – Two children who say they were driving to California from Utah crashed into a semitrailer Wednesday morning.

Police said a semitrailer driver saw a car driving erratically and thought it was a drunk driver in West Jordan, Utah. The car ended up crashing head-on into the truck.

The 9-year-old driver and their 4-year-old sister were both buckled up, according to police, and said they were driving to California. Police said no injuries were reported.

Photos captured at the scene show the car, which appears to be a red Chevy Malibu, in a head-on collision with the semitrailer. The car has apparent front-end damage, and at least one of the vehicles appeared to be leaking fluid.

Last year, a similar incident happened in Utah when a 5-year-old boy was pulled over by Highway Patrol after he was found driving his parents’ car. The boy, Adrian Zamarripa, told authorities he had gotten in an argument with his mom, who had refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

With only $3 in his pocket, he decided to take the car to California and buy a Lamborghini himself.

As originally reported by TMZ, RD Whittington, owner of the brand Wires Only, brought Adrian and his family to Los Angeles and let him sit in a bunch of the cars, including a Ferrari and a Hummer.

The boy also talked with former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal and rapper Lil Pump on FaceTime, then was driven out to meet actor Jamie Foxx.

Adrian was reportedly punished by his parents for stealing their car, and they didn’t face charges for neglect.