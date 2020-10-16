91-year-old driver killed, passenger injured in two-vehicle crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Copiah County. According to state troopers, the crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of MS 27 and Dry Grove Road.
Troopers said the driver of a Dodge Journey, 91-year-old John Walker of Crystal Springs, was traveling westbound on Dry Grove Road. According to MHP, the Dodge crossed into the path of a northbound 18-wheeler on MS 27. The 18-wheeler was hauling cattle, and two cattle were killed during the crash.
The driver and the two occupants of the 18-wheeler were not injured. Walker died at the scene from his injuries. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
