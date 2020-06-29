$936 million Navy contract awarded to Ingalls shipyard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Steven Palazzo praised the award of a $936 million contract to construct a DDG-51 Flight III Destroyer at Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula.

“Today’s announcement from the U.S. Navy is a huge vote of confidence for the talented shipyard workers at Huntington Ingalls and is excellent news for the men and women of our fleet,” Wicker said. “Exercising the option for an additional destroyer helps keep our production lines stable and brings us one ship closer to our 355-ship fleet goal. This new destroyer will serve as a flexible, capable, and powerful deterrent to our nation’s adversaries for decades to come.”

“This new contract is terrific news because it safeguards the continuity of the production line that produces DDG destroyers with better warfighting capabilities than ever before. Mississippi shipbuilders can take a measure of pride in their proficiency in constructing these vital ships for the Navy,” Hyde-Smith said.

“This DDG contract not only supports a stronger military, but it also provides continued work for our shipbuilders at Huntington Ingalls. This contract will support South Mississippi’s economic stability and enable the Navy to move closer to its fleet goal. Once complete, the DDG will help our Navy dominate the seas and continue being the world’s most powerful Navy,” Palazzo said.

