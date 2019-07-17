Councilman wants improvements to 311

Jackson City Coucilman Aaron Banks says a number people call for service needs improvements.

“There’s no shots at anyone,” said Councilman Aaron Banks. “It is just coming up with ways for citizens to get feedback and follow-up for the issues they report.”

Cynthia Thompson attended councilman Aaron Banks’s second quarterly meeting of the year for ward six. She says she has contacted 311 using the app and uploaded photos with issues that hasn’t been addressed like potholes and drainage issues.

“I hear the same things happen when people call 311 and they’re given a ticket number and unless they are continuing to follow up

themselves, no one is following up with them,” said Thompson.

The mayor was also at the meeting.

“It’s a matter of communication as we look for new and additional means of communicating back and forth with our residents,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We have to make sure there is some efficiency and so we were hearing their concerns with the 311 system doing it online and through the app and not receiving the follow up they need in that particular circumstance and so we are listening to those concerns and finding out how we follow up with that.”

He took many questions on other issues too. Pamela Lee says she cleans abandoned property that doesn’t belong to her on McDowell Road and Woody Drive.

“I was informing them of our blight elimination program, resources that we have to eliminate a significant portion of the city’s blight,” said Mayor Lumumba. “We have more blight than we have been able to eliminate in any history than I’ve been able to recount but also informing

them of some of the red tape that interferes with that process and asking them if they support legislative efforts in the city to

create a land bank in the city which will allow us to march through that quicker.”

Other topics discussed were those high water bills.