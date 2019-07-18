NFL players host forum for district attorney race

Demario Davis

Adalius Thomas

Two NFL players hosted a forum for Hinds County district attorney candidates.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Super Bowl champion Adalius Thomas hosted the forum in Jackson at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

The two are part of the Players Coalition that’s geared toward taking a stand on social issues. On Wednesday night, candidates in the Hinds County

district attorney race were invited out to speak to the community on criminal justice reform.

“One of the things I feel strongly about as a prosecutor is to do justice,” said Jody Owens who’s in the race.

Thomas and Davis say the reason for this forum is so people can get to know the candidates.



“They determine my livelihood as they determine the allocation of our dollars,” said Adalius Thomas. “They determine the sentences our young kids are receiving the programs that go for kids that get out of incarceration.”



“Having forums like this, it brings awareness,” said Davis. “Now the constituents know the importance of an election like this. They know who has what stance if there is going to be reform they’re able to elect somebody who pledges to do so.”

Jody Owens was the only candidate who turned out. He said in a statement after the forum he was disappointed the other candidates didn’t show up.

Stanley Alexander sent WJTV 12 this statement:

“I advised the sponsors of the forum that I would be out of town on the night of the forum in preparation for a trial. I regret that I could not attend. However, justice for victims of crime is my paramount concern.”

Darla Palmer had this response:

“I have been on a 40-day neighborhood tour during my campaign for Hinds County District Attorney. I had a prescheduled live radio remote with WKXI entitled “Stop the Violence Rally.” It was held at one of the parks in Presidential Hills neighborhood tonight.”

