Woman wants street repaired in south Jackson

A woman who lives in south Jackson says her street was ignored when others in her neighborhood have been repaved.

It’s turned into a bumpy and costly ride for one woman who lives on Sycamore Place. The woman didn’t want to be identified but says her street hasn’t been resurfaced in more than 15 years.

Everyday the woman says she dodges a hole then hits another hole to get to her house in the cul-de-sac.

She says after seeing the city repaving Sycamore Drive in her neighborhood, she took to her email in 2017 sending photos of her street asking for the repairs.

The city engineer says they have not developed a list of potential streets for resurfacing yet.