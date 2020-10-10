957 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 957 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with sixteen additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 104,638 with 3,096 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 23 and October 9 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 George 1 Hancock 1 Montgomery 1 Panola 1 Stone 1 Tippah 1 Washington 2 Winston 1

Six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 25 and October 1, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Lee 1 Madison 1 Panola 1 Scott 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 991 40 51 13 Alcorn 895 12 18 2 Amite 375 10 15 2 Attala 703 25 90 20 Benton 275 4 14 0 Bolivar 1942 75 217 30 Calhoun 571 12 25 4 Carroll 343 12 45 9 Chickasaw 773 24 44 13 Choctaw 196 6 1 0 Claiborne 518 16 43 9 Clarke 657 48 91 25 Clay 631 20 19 3 Coahoma 1207 34 86 6 Copiah 1281 35 70 6 Covington 877 25 34 10 De Soto 6123 75 73 15 Forrest 2813 76 175 41 Franklin 211 3 4 1 George 867 16 34 6 Greene 426 17 38 6 Grenada 1158 36 110 20 Hancock 687 26 25 5 Harrison 4370 79 255 32 Hinds 7465 167 452 71 Holmes 1116 60 101 20 Humphreys 384 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 Itawamba 998 24 84 17 Jackson 4002 74 85 8 Jasper 632 16 1 0 Jefferson 252 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 376 11 3 1 Jones 2679 81 183 37 Kemper 306 15 40 9 Lafayette 2341 41 123 28 Lamar 1982 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2223 128 261 74 Lawrence 465 14 26 2 Leake 1053 39 35 5 Lee 3181 76 173 33 Leflore 1513 82 191 45 Lincoln 1236 53 142 32 Lowndes 1687 59 98 33 Madison 3501 92 238 45 Marion 906 41 92 14 Marshall 1180 22 43 6 Monroe 1347 71 170 52 Montgomery 511 22 52 9 Neshoba 1712 109 125 38 Newton 819 27 39 9 Noxubee 581 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1899 54 193 31 Panola 1599 35 21 3 Pearl River 1001 54 88 22 Perry 458 21 20 7 Pike 1297 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1397 18 16 1 Prentiss 945 19 48 3 Quitman 405 6 0 Rankin 3592 83 172 23 Scott 1198 29 21 3 Sharkey 271 14 43 8 Simpson 1143 48 111 19 Smith 567 15 54 8 Stone 419 14 55 9 Sunflower 1536 49 80 14 Tallahatchie 798 24 29 7 Tate 1079 38 50 13 Tippah 782 19 39 0 Tishomingo 752 39 96 26 Tunica 512 17 15 2 Union 1087 24 46 11 Walthall 617 27 67 13 Warren 1467 53 119 25 Washington 2389 88 153 33 Wayne 952 21 59 10 Webster 359 13 52 11 Wilkinson 316 19 20 5 Winston 790 21 40 11 Yalobusha 466 14 35 7 Yazoo 1101 33 72 12 Total 104,638 3,096 6,331 1,254

