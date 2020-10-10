957 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 957 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with sixteen additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 104,638 with 3,096 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 23 and October 9 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|George
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Panola
|1
|Stone
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Washington
|2
|Winston
|1
Six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 25 and October 1, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Panola
|1
|Scott
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|991
|40
|51
|13
|Alcorn
|895
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|375
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|703
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|275
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1942
|75
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|571
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|343
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|773
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|196
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|518
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|657
|48
|91
|25
|Clay
|631
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1207
|34
|86
|6
|Copiah
|1281
|35
|70
|6
|Covington
|877
|25
|34
|10
|De Soto
|6123
|75
|73
|15
|Forrest
|2813
|76
|175
|41
|Franklin
|211
|3
|4
|1
|George
|867
|16
|34
|6
|Greene
|426
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1158
|36
|110
|20
|Hancock
|687
|26
|25
|5
|Harrison
|4370
|79
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7465
|167
|452
|71
|Holmes
|1116
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|384
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|Itawamba
|998
|24
|84
|17
|Jackson
|4002
|74
|85
|8
|Jasper
|632
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|252
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|376
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2679
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|306
|15
|40
|9
|Lafayette
|2341
|41
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1982
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2223
|128
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|465
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1053
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3181
|76
|173
|33
|Leflore
|1513
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1236
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1687
|59
|98
|33
|Madison
|3501
|92
|238
|45
|Marion
|906
|41
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1180
|22
|43
|6
|Monroe
|1347
|71
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|511
|22
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1712
|109
|125
|38
|Newton
|819
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|581
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1899
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1599
|35
|21
|3
|Pearl River
|1001
|54
|88
|22
|Perry
|458
|21
|20
|7
|Pike
|1297
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1397
|18
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|945
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|405
|6
|0
|Rankin
|3592
|83
|172
|23
|Scott
|1198
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|271
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1143
|48
|111
|19
|Smith
|567
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|419
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1536
|49
|80
|14
|Tallahatchie
|798
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1079
|38
|50
|13
|Tippah
|782
|19
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|752
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|512
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1087
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|617
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1467
|53
|119
|25
|Washington
|2389
|88
|153
|33
|Wayne
|952
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|359
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|316
|19
|20
|5
|Winston
|790
|21
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|466
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1101
|33
|72
|12
|Total
|104,638
|3,096
|6,331
|1,254
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.