957 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 957 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with sixteen additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 104,638 with 3,096 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 23 and October 9 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
George1
Hancock1
Montgomery1
Panola1
Stone1
Tippah1
Washington2
Winston1

Six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 25 and October 1, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Hinds1
Lee1
Madison1
Panola1
Scott1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams991405113
Alcorn89512182
Amite37510152
Attala703259020
Benton2754140
Bolivar19427521730
Calhoun57112254
Carroll34312459
Chickasaw773244413
Choctaw196610
Claiborne51816439
Clarke657489125
Clay63120193
Coahoma120734866
Copiah128135706
Covington877253410
De Soto6123757315
Forrest28137617541
Franklin211341
George86716346
Greene42617386
Grenada11583611020
Hancock68726255
Harrison43707925532
Hinds746516745271
Holmes11166010120
Humphreys38416216
Issaquena10630
Itawamba998248417
Jackson400274858
Jasper6321610
Jefferson25210133
Jefferson Davis3761131
Jones26798118337
Kemper30615409
Lafayette23414112328
Lamar1982373211
Lauderdale222312826174
Lawrence46514262
Leake105339355
Lee31817617333
Leflore15138219145
Lincoln12365314232
Lowndes1687599833
Madison35019223845
Marion906419214
Marshall118022436
Monroe13477117052
Montgomery51122529
Neshoba171210912538
Newton81927399
Noxubee58116204
Oktibbeha18995419331
Panola159935213
Pearl River1001548822
Perry45821207
Pike1297559727
Pontotoc139718161
Prentiss94519483
Quitman40560
Rankin35928317223
Scott119829213
Sharkey27114438
Simpson11434811119
Smith56715548
Stone41914559
Sunflower1536498014
Tallahatchie79824297
Tate1079385013
Tippah78219390
Tishomingo752399626
Tunica51217152
Union1087244611
Walthall617276713
Warren14675311925
Washington23898815333
Wayne952215910
Webster359135211
Wilkinson31619205
Winston790214011
Yalobusha46614357
Yazoo1101337212
Total104,6383,0966,3311,254

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

