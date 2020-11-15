969 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 969 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 3 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 134,309 with 3,543 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 14. Three deaths occurred between September 3 and November 13 in the counties below.

County Total Coahoma 1 Prentiss 1 Yalobusha 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: