969 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 969 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 3 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 134,309 with 3,543 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 14. Three deaths occurred between September 3 and November 13 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Coahoma1
Prentiss1
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams123647
Alcorn131821
Amite45814
Attala96227
Benton44716
Bolivar225182
Calhoun68513
Carroll64813
Chickasaw96631
Choctaw2637
Claiborne56416
Clarke84653
Clay80626
Coahoma137740
Copiah151238
Covington110332
De Soto885787
Forrest342683
Franklin2784
George115922
Greene55719
Grenada130743
Hancock106834
Harrison6432101
Hinds8966186
Holmes119660
Humphreys50318
Issaquena1084
Itawamba135933
Jackson5746105
Jasper77320
Jefferson29911
Jefferson Davis51115
Jones325386
Kemper36115
Lafayette286745
Lamar259747
Lauderdale3042141
Lawrence64014
Leake126143
Lee441189
Leflore191588
Lincoln165764
Lowndes212762
Madison430097
Marion104046
Marshall190239
Monroe175376
Montgomery67024
Neshoba2056111
Newton97029
Noxubee64817
Oktibbeha226558
Panola195443
Pearl River132365
Perry59524
Pike153358
Pontotoc178525
Prentiss130025
Quitman4526
Rankin478490
Scott138829
Sharkey29716
Simpson135452
Smith66016
Stone62914
Sunflower179154
Tallahatchie91627
Tate150445
Tippah110928
Tishomingo98541
Tunica57518
Union146425
Walthall71227
Warren165756
Washington2889105
Wayne110922
Webster40114
Wilkinson36022
Winston101322
Yalobusha63026
Yazoo141836
Total134,3093,543

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

