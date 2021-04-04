97 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 97 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 306,088 with 7,055 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2434828316
Alcorn29656313020
Amite118639559
Attala21297317536
Benton967254610
Bolivar476512823231
Calhoun162730366
Carroll1205265110
Chickasaw2046576015
Choctaw7251610
Claiborne101230459
Clarke17597512331
Clay182154385
Coahoma28887612912
Copiah2916628311
Covington25378013639
De Soto2062824811324
Forrest750114522751
Franklin81023404
George236846597
Greene129333526
Grenada25348015532
Hancock3702846914
Harrison1741729948568
Hinds19768404805131
Holmes18567110420
Humphreys94232349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29587613423
Jackson1305324224035
Jasper219547432
Jefferson64528417
Jefferson Davis10453291
Jones826715922042
Kemper94925449
Lafayette597411618755
Lamar6075845413
Lauderdale7120236443100
Lawrence125823272
Leake2603738815
Lee982716922241
Leflore346412423652
Lincoln386110719740
Lowndes623314425663
Madison985520936869
Marion26487915824
Marshall42471006415
Monroe405113119055
Montgomery125041549
Neshoba396817520359
Newton2436588715
Noxubee125331356
Oktibbeha45369722236
Panola442710310415
Pearl River439213918837
Perry124638218
Pike315210213535
Pontotoc4157728612
Prentiss2747599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1325927439261
Scott30837211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28658415720
Smith157534668
Stone1774308514
Sunflower32818912220
Tallahatchie174740507
Tate3204818019
Tippah28376811913
Tishomingo22166710227
Tunica102225182
Union40187413123
Walthall1296436913
Warren426611817037
Washington526413219139
Wayne2610416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64027255
Winston22558113039
Yalobusha1571368222
Yazoo30316814018
Total306,0887,05510,4381,972

