975 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 975 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 101,678 with 3,027 deaths.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|973
|40
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|866
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|360
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|695
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|250
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1912
|72
|216
|28
|Calhoun
|553
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|333
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|739
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|193
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|489
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|631
|48
|90
|25
|Clay
|623
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1195
|31
|86
|5
|Copiah
|1254
|33
|70
|4
|Covington
|851
|25
|34
|10
|De Soto
|5947
|70
|73
|14
|Forrest
|2678
|75
|175
|41
|Franklin
|206
|3
|4
|1
|George
|845
|14
|34
|6
|Greene
|414
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1131
|36
|109
|20
|Hancock
|639
|23
|14
|4
|Harrison
|4154
|76
|255
|31
|Hinds
|7326
|164
|445
|68
|Holmes
|1113
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|382
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|936
|24
|83
|17
|Jackson
|3848
|71
|77
|7
|Jasper
|606
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|246
|10
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|361
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2609
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|295
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2294
|41
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1903
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2134
|127
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|449
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|985
|38
|28
|5
|Lee
|3076
|74
|172
|33
|Leflore
|1470
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1172
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1659
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3441
|90
|238
|45
|Marion
|891
|40
|90
|13
|Marshall
|1132
|22
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1303
|70
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|497
|21
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1655
|108
|125
|38
|Newton
|801
|25
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|575
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1866
|54
|189
|31
|Panola
|1558
|32
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|966
|54
|88
|22
|Perry
|446
|21
|20
|7
|Pike
|1277
|54
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1353
|18
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|912
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|402
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3491
|80
|173
|22
|Scott
|1185
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|268
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1100
|48
|108
|19
|Smith
|557
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|397
|13
|49
|8
|Sunflower
|1518
|48
|78
|13
|Tallahatchie
|792
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1056
|38
|44
|13
|Tippah
|743
|18
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|730
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|508
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|1062
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|611
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1438
|52
|119
|25
|Washington
|2338
|84
|151
|30
|Wayne
|940
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|351
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|312
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|765
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|454
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1086
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|101,678
|3,027
|6,231
|1,233
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
