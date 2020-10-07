Severe Weather Tools

975 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 975 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 101,678 with 3,027 deaths.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams973404813
Alcorn86611182
Amite36010152
Attala695259020
Benton250340
Bolivar19127221628
Calhoun55312254
Carroll33312459
Chickasaw739244413
Choctaw193610
Claiborne48916439
Clarke631489025
Clay62320193
Coahoma119531865
Copiah125433704
Covington851253410
De Soto5947707314
Forrest26787517541
Franklin206341
George84514346
Greene41417386
Grenada11313610920
Hancock63923144
Harrison41547625531
Hinds732616444568
Holmes11136010120
Humphreys38215216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba936248317
Jackson384871777
Jasper6061510
Jefferson24610123
Jefferson Davis3611131
Jones26098118337
Kemper29515399
Lafayette22944112328
Lamar1903373211
Lauderdale213412726174
Lawrence44914262
Leake98538285
Lee30767417233
Leflore14708219145
Lincoln11725314232
Lowndes1659589833
Madison34419023845
Marion891409013
Marshall113222316
Monroe13037016951
Montgomery49721499
Neshoba165510812538
Newton80125398
Noxubee57516204
Oktibbeha18665418931
Panola155832153
Pearl River966548822
Perry44621207
Pike1277549727
Pontotoc135318161
Prentiss91219483
Quitman402500
Rankin34918017322
Scott118527213
Sharkey26814438
Simpson11004810819
Smith55715548
Stone39713498
Sunflower1518487813
Tallahatchie79224297
Tate1056384413
Tippah74318390
Tishomingo730399626
Tunica50815152
Union1062244611
Walthall611266713
Warren14385211925
Washington23388415130
Wayne940215910
Webster351135211
Wilkinson31218205
Winston765194011
Yalobusha45414357
Yazoo1086337112
Total101,6783,0276,2311,233

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

