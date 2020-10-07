975 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 975 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 101,678 with 3,027 deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 973 40 48 13 Alcorn 866 11 18 2 Amite 360 10 15 2 Attala 695 25 90 20 Benton 250 3 4 0 Bolivar 1912 72 216 28 Calhoun 553 12 25 4 Carroll 333 12 45 9 Chickasaw 739 24 44 13 Choctaw 193 6 1 0 Claiborne 489 16 43 9 Clarke 631 48 90 25 Clay 623 20 19 3 Coahoma 1195 31 86 5 Copiah 1254 33 70 4 Covington 851 25 34 10 De Soto 5947 70 73 14 Forrest 2678 75 175 41 Franklin 206 3 4 1 George 845 14 34 6 Greene 414 17 38 6 Grenada 1131 36 109 20 Hancock 639 23 14 4 Harrison 4154 76 255 31 Hinds 7326 164 445 68 Holmes 1113 60 101 20 Humphreys 382 15 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 936 24 83 17 Jackson 3848 71 77 7 Jasper 606 15 1 0 Jefferson 246 10 12 3 Jefferson Davis 361 11 3 1 Jones 2609 81 183 37 Kemper 295 15 39 9 Lafayette 2294 41 123 28 Lamar 1903 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2134 127 261 74 Lawrence 449 14 26 2 Leake 985 38 28 5 Lee 3076 74 172 33 Leflore 1470 82 191 45 Lincoln 1172 53 142 32 Lowndes 1659 58 98 33 Madison 3441 90 238 45 Marion 891 40 90 13 Marshall 1132 22 31 6 Monroe 1303 70 169 51 Montgomery 497 21 49 9 Neshoba 1655 108 125 38 Newton 801 25 39 8 Noxubee 575 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1866 54 189 31 Panola 1558 32 15 3 Pearl River 966 54 88 22 Perry 446 21 20 7 Pike 1277 54 97 27 Pontotoc 1353 18 16 1 Prentiss 912 19 48 3 Quitman 402 5 0 0 Rankin 3491 80 173 22 Scott 1185 27 21 3 Sharkey 268 14 43 8 Simpson 1100 48 108 19 Smith 557 15 54 8 Stone 397 13 49 8 Sunflower 1518 48 78 13 Tallahatchie 792 24 29 7 Tate 1056 38 44 13 Tippah 743 18 39 0 Tishomingo 730 39 96 26 Tunica 508 15 15 2 Union 1062 24 46 11 Walthall 611 26 67 13 Warren 1438 52 119 25 Washington 2338 84 151 30 Wayne 940 21 59 10 Webster 351 13 52 11 Wilkinson 312 18 20 5 Winston 765 19 40 11 Yalobusha 454 14 35 7 Yazoo 1086 33 71 12 Total 101,678 3,027 6,231 1,233

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

