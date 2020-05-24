Breaking News
99-year-old Jackson woman celebrates birthday during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-  Birthdays are meant to be spent with family and friends, which is now difficult due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop one Jackson community from celebrating a very special member’s 99th birthday.

 Maudine Taylor, who is also referred to as “Classy”, said she is beyond grateful for the love and affection that she received on her birthday.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart! May God forever bless you and if you always walk with God you will reach your destination just like I have.”

Classy has lived on Morton Street for 73 years and said it has been 73 years of pure joy.

She is also the oldest living member of Progressive Baptist Church in Jackson.

