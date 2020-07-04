990 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 990 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Four new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 30,674 with 1,107 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 3.

Alcorn 1 Leflore 2 Tate 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 310 18 44 10 Alcorn 68 2 1 1 Amite 89 2 13 2 Attala 359 23 89 19 Benton 34 0 1 0 Bolivar 334 14 29 4 Calhoun 129 4 23 4 Carroll 164 11 45 9 Chickasaw 276 18 36 11 Choctaw 74 4 0 0 Claiborne 270 10 43 8 Clarke 206 24 19 9 Clay 249 10 0 0 Coahoma 199 6 0 0 Copiah 602 16 29 3 Covington 347 5 2 0 Desoto 1572 16 18 5 Forrest 860 42 95 29 Franklin 45 2 3 1 George 86 3 1 0 Greene 105 8 34 5 Grenada 479 5 27 2 Hancock 126 13 8 4 Harrison 886 10 65 4 Hinds 2480 39 134 14 Holmes 551 41 98 20 Humphreys 147 9 18 6 Issaquena 9 1 0 0 Itawamba 135 8 34 7 Jackson 616 16 46 5 Jasper 261 6 0 0 Jefferson 107 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 111 4 3 1 Jones 1120 49 152 32 Kemper 178 14 38 9 Lafayette 389 4 42 1 Lamar 456 7 3 2 Lauderdale 908 79 201 51 Lawrence 174 1 0 0 Leake 575 19 3 0 Lee 547 18 62 12 Leflore 486 51 168 36 Lincoln 454 34 111 26 Lowndes 483 12 21 6 Madison 1296 34 135 18 Marion 275 11 15 2 Marshall 226 3 5 0 Monroe 399 30 96 25 Montgomery 131 2 0 0 Neshoba 985 71 90 27 Newton 339 9 5 0 Noxubee 261 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 541 26 128 18 Panola 345 6 2 1 Pearl River 254 32 48 12 Perry 66 4 0 0 Pike 431 12 40 6 Pontotoc 283 6 3 1 Prentiss 108 3 24 3 Quitman 76 0 0 0 Rankin 916 12 30 0 Scott 770 15 13 2 Sharkey 35 0 1 0 Simpson 310 3 2 0 Smith 220 11 52 8 Stone 64 1 0 0 Sunflower 373 7 1 0 Tallahatchie 136 4 3 1 Tate 278 10 27 7 Tippah 130 11 0 0 Tishomingo 78 1 2 0 Tunica 100 3 12 2 Union 207 9 20 8 Walthall 200 4 0 0 Warren 511 18 39 9 Washington 578 9 8 1 Wayne 542 13 26 2 Webster 125 10 52 9 Wilkinson 94 9 5 2 Winston 259 6 31 3 Yalobusha 171 7 35 7 Yazoo 505 6 19 2 Total 30,674 1,107 2,743 537

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

