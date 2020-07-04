990 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 990 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Four new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 30,674 with 1,107 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 3.
|Alcorn
|1
|Leflore
|2
|Tate
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|310
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|68
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|89
|2
|13
|2
|Attala
|359
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|34
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|334
|14
|29
|4
|Calhoun
|129
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|164
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|276
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|74
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|270
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|206
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|249
|10
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|199
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|602
|16
|29
|3
|Covington
|347
|5
|2
|0
|Desoto
|1572
|16
|18
|5
|Forrest
|860
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|45
|2
|3
|1
|George
|86
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|105
|8
|34
|5
|Grenada
|479
|5
|27
|2
|Hancock
|126
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|886
|10
|65
|4
|Hinds
|2480
|39
|134
|14
|Holmes
|551
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|147
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|135
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|616
|16
|46
|5
|Jasper
|261
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|107
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|111
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1120
|49
|152
|32
|Kemper
|178
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|389
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|456
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|908
|79
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|174
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|575
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|547
|18
|62
|12
|Leflore
|486
|51
|168
|36
|Lincoln
|454
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|483
|12
|21
|6
|Madison
|1296
|34
|135
|18
|Marion
|275
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|226
|3
|5
|0
|Monroe
|399
|30
|96
|25
|Montgomery
|131
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|985
|71
|90
|27
|Newton
|339
|9
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|261
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|541
|26
|128
|18
|Panola
|345
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|254
|32
|48
|12
|Perry
|66
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|431
|12
|40
|6
|Pontotoc
|283
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|108
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|76
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|916
|12
|30
|0
|Scott
|770
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|35
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|310
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|220
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|64
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|373
|7
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|136
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|278
|10
|27
|7
|Tippah
|130
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|78
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|100
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|207
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|200
|4
|0
|0
|Warren
|511
|18
|39
|9
|Washington
|578
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|542
|13
|26
|2
|Webster
|125
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|94
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|259
|6
|31
|3
|Yalobusha
|171
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|505
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|30,674
|1,107
|2,743
|537
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
