990 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 990 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Four new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 30,674 with 1,107 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 3.

Alcorn1
Leflore2
Tate1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams310184410
Alcorn68211
Amite892132
Attala359238919
Benton34010
Bolivar33414294
Calhoun1294234
Carroll16411459
Chickasaw276183611
Choctaw74400
Claiborne27010438
Clarke20624199
Clay2491000
Coahoma199600
Copiah60216293
Covington347520
Desoto157216185
Forrest860429529
Franklin45231
George86310
Greene1058345
Grenada4795272
Hancock1261384
Harrison88610654
Hinds24803913414
Holmes551419820
Humphreys1479186
Issaquena9100
Itawamba1358347
Jackson61616465
Jasper261600
Jefferson107300
Jefferson Davis111431
Jones11204915232
Kemper17814389
Lafayette3894421
Lamar456732
Lauderdale9087920151
Lawrence174100
Leake5751930
Lee547186212
Leflore4865116836
Lincoln4543411126
Lowndes48312216
Madison12963413518
Marion27511152
Marshall226350
Monroe399309625
Montgomery131200
Neshoba985719027
Newton339950
Noxubee2618153
Oktibbeha5412612818
Panola345621
Pearl River254324812
Perry66400
Pike43112406
Pontotoc283631
Prentiss1083243
Quitman76000
Rankin91612300
Scott77015132
Sharkey35010
Simpson310320
Smith22011528
Stone64100
Sunflower373710
Tallahatchie136431
Tate27810277
Tippah1301100
Tishomingo78120
Tunica1003122
Union2079208
Walthall200400
Warren51118399
Washington578981
Wayne54213262
Webster12510529
Wilkinson94952
Winston2596313
Yalobusha1717357
Yazoo5056192
Total30,6741,1072,743537

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

