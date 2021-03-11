Salvation Army distributes food boxes, water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the help of the Salvation Army and volunteers, Jackson neighbors in Ward 3 were provided with food boxes and bottled water on Thursday.

Nearly 500 food boxes and cases of water were handed out to the community. With the boil water notice still in effect for most parts of Jackson, the Salvation Army wanted to make sure those most vulnerable could have the essentials they need and make sure they feel loved in the process.

“We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds it. And as people of faith and in a community of faith like this, it’s good to encourage folks and let them know that they’re not alone. That God is with them, this community is with them, and we are going to continue to meet the needs of those who need it most,” said Major Robert Lyle with the Salvation Army.

Lyle said they hope to have another giveaway on Thursday, March 18.