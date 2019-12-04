Jackson neighbors want street to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a press conference on Tuesday, along with neighbors and business owners. They want to have the Walter “Dutch” Welch Drive reopened.

Stokes believes the street was closed unlawfully. He said there was no vote to close the street by the Jackson City Council.

The councilman is asking the city to fix the problem.

According to a press release, a proposal for the filing of the lawsuit to reopen the street will be brought before the Jackson City Council.

The closing of this street has had a detrimental effect on the flow of traffic, safety vehicles, such as police and fire, and on commerce in this community. There are similar operational railroad underpasses in the City of Jackson. This is yet another example of African American communities in this country who have had suffer injustice because of the deep pockets of offenders, such as the railroad; but justice under the law is still possible for communities of color. We demand justice! Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes

