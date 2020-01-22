Watch Live: Senate Impeachment trial of President Trump continues

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Senate is poised to hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Democratic House managers are set to make their case that Trump abused power and should be removed from office.

Trump himself said on Wednesday he wants top aides to testify, but he qualified that by suggesting that “national security” concerns will keep that from happening. Republicans have for now blocked Democratic motions to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved rules for Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment.House Managers are expected to begin with opening statements.