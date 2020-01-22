JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said there’s a smarter way to WIC, thanks to a new WIC Mississippi mobile app.

The free app, which is sponsored by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, will help WIC participants learn more about the program, provide a searchable map of WIC locations and directions, and offer available healthy food options using WIC approved foods. It will also give users access to nutrition information, healthy eating guidelines, and recipes.

You can click here to learn more about the program.