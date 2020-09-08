85 homicides for 2020 in Jackson after violent Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A violent end to the Labor Day weekend puts the City of Jackson to set a record for homicides in one year. Police have reported 85 homicides for 2020, which is higher than number for 2018.

One of the deadly shootings happened on Edwards Avenue. James Kendrick shared a video with 12 News of the scene.

“A real scary thing. I’m driving with my son all of a sudden they shoot. Heard like 20 shots, and it was close.”

Jackson police said multiple shots were fired just before 8:00 p.m. There is no suspect information or motive at this time.

“My thing was to pull over, pull out the way get him out of harms way.”

Last week, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said law enforcement is an important part of reducing crime. He said his administration is turning its focus to crime prevention and help for those in crisis.

