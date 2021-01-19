Mississippians getting excited for lottery drawings this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This month’s Mega Millions Jackpot and Powerball Jackpot will go down in history.

“For Mega Millions we’re up to $850 million for Powerball Wednesday’s drawing,” Meg Annison with the Mississippi Lottery explained. “It’s estimated up to $730 million and I’m not sure why this happens but as the jackpots grow people just get extra excited!’

Raceway on Highway 18 is one of the go-to ticket destinations. Players are so excited to take a chance.

“I’ve never tried so I feel like I should just try!” Christopher Jones said.

“I’ll give it to charity, you know,” Piy Watson said. “Homeless people and Good Will.”

“I’ve been playing for the longest time,” Sheila Wilson said. “Someone’s gonna have to hit it sooner or later and I hope I’m the one!”

Some people say that if Lady Luck is with them on Tuesday they will use some of the money they win toward community efforts and the rest will go to something a little special for themselves.

Raceway manager Ricky Singh said that it’s an honor to be able to provide this service.

“We were the number one store,” Singh said. “It was selected when the lottery came. I’m excited and I hope someone from Mississippi wins!”

You can catch the winners of both drawings on Tuesday and Thursday night at 10pm live on WJTV, your official lottery station.