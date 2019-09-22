Pizza Shack coming to Pearl in 2020

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The pizza chain that takes pride in their fresh-cut veggies and house-made dough is making its mark in Pearl.

Pizza Shack announced that they will have another location closer to the Jackson area in a Facebook post on National Talk Like A Pirate Day.

They also shared that the community and surrounding areas will be able to able to enjoy very soon as they plan to officially open the restaurant in the early months of 2020.

Many pizza lovers rushed to comments and expressed their gratitude about the Pearl location.