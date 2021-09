JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In the fall, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding Mississippi's 15 week abortion ban. The U.S. Supreme Court didn’t take action to temporarily stop the heartbeat abortion law in Texas, which bans most abortions after about six weeks.

Leaders at Mississippi's only abortion clinic are worried the state will follow in Texas' footsteps. Shannon Brewer with the Women's Health Organization in Jackson said the clinic's phone has been ringing nonstop.