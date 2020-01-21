A call to end gun violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign and other community activists met to discuss ways to end gun violence.

The event allowed those who lost loved ones to have an opportunity to mourn with others. It featured a roundtable discussion, calling for the community to step up and end the unnecessary killings.

“We have to continue on this path, that there are resources and people in our community that care and want to provide opportunities for growth, so that a gun is not the answer to any kind of challenges you may be facing,” said Chauncey Spears, Vice President of Alpha Jackson. “Whether it be a conflict issue, a material resource issue, whether it just be a self esteem issue.”

Guest speakers included Jackson Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks, Hinds County Attorney Gerald Mumford and Rukia Lumumba with the People’s Advocacy Institute.