A Chance for High School Dropouts to Earn GED and get Paid

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In 1991 former Jackson State President Dr. James A. Hefner created the West Jackson Community Development Corporation (CDC) to address economic development, housing and youth education. In 1997 the non-profit organization formed The Jackson YouthBuild Program to give high school dropouts a chance to earn their GED and get paid as well. This is their 6th year and they have served over 1,000 students and many have received jobs and entered into higher education.

The CDC was funded 1.5 million dollars from the Department of Labor to fund the program. It will last for 36 months, broken up into three 12 month terms. 8 months consist of the education course and the remaining 4 months is to help students with life plans following the program.

You MUST be ages 16-24 and a high school drop out to be eligible for enrollment.

Prior to enrollment you must complete an eligibility packet. Please call the West Jackson Community Development Corporations office for details. (601) 397-6900