A deadly heat wave impacting more than two-thirds of the US reached it’s peak this weekend

Many cities were under heat warnings and advisories and many areas expected to see some of the hottest air of the season. Britt Conway takes a closer look.

Intense heat, with deadly consequences. From New Mexico to New England. Nearly 200 million people were sweating it out.

“Disgustingly hot. I’m melting.”

“I’m getting too old for this heat.”

As a potentially record-breaking heat wave grips much of the country this weekend.

In New York, major events were being cancelled including the Triathlon, The Ozy Music Festival, and the Horse Races in Saratoga.

In Oklahoma, roads were buckling from the heat. Officials urged people to take warnings seriously, to stay indoors and to stay hydrated.

Elizabeth Penniman with American Red Cross said “Look out for the elderly, look out for young people. They are the most vulnerable.”

On Saturday in New York City, it felt like a boiling 115 degrees. 500 Cooling Centers were opened, and officials have declared a heat emergency.

That same system creating the heat wave and humidity prompting the threat of tornadoes across parts of the Midwest.

“There was stuff flying everywhere. trash flying… things flying, people running every which way,” said David Wagman.

In Michigan, where the heat index could hit 110 degrees, thousands were left without power after thunderstorms toppled trees which brought down power lines.