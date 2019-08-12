A.G. candidate Andy Taggart endorsed by Mark Baker

In a hotly contested race for Attorney General, Andy Taggart has been endorsed by former GOP candidate competitor and State Representative Mark Baker.

“I endorse and support Andy Taggart in the August 27 run-off election for the Republican nomination,” said Baker.

Collectively Taggart and Baker earned 56% of the votes cast in the primary. A last minute infusion of cash from a Washington D.C. group boosted Baker’s name i.d. around the state and closed the lead in what was expected to be a two way race between Taggart and Lynn Fitch.

State Treasurer Lynn Fitch is running to become Mississippi’s first female Attorney General. She took more than 40% of the vote but was unable to secure the nomination outright.

“I respect Mark Baker’s honorable service in the Legislature and thank him for his professional and courteous campaign,” said Taggart. “I know he recognizes the importance of electing an experienced courtroom attorney to protect the interests of the people of Mississippi.”