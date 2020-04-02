‘A lot more cases and deaths,’ official warns; more supplies have arrived

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Public health and economic crisis is how Governor Tate Reeves is labeling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 104 new cases of the coronavirus. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,177 with 26 deaths.

Reeves is touting testing across Mississippi, detailing 16,662 total COVID-19 test so far in the state. There are approximately 200 sites around the state.

There is still a long way to go with at least 22 outbreaks at nursing homes throughout the state.

Officials insist Mississippi is very much at the beginning and have not reached the projected peak.

Dr . Thomas Dobbs, the state health doctor, is cautioning that there will be a lot more cases and deaths.

However, supplies are coming into the state.

The latest shipment was:

18,000 surgical mask

25,000 N95 mask

10, 000 Tybex suits

2,500 sanitizers

15, 000 test tubes

Officials are reiterating if you don’t have to be out do not go out.