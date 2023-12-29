(WJW) — The year 2023 will end on special date that only happens once in a century: 12/31/23.

It’s not a palindrome date, which refers to a number sequence that can be read the same way forward and backward. There was a 10-day stretch of palindromes back in March of this year: 3-20-23, 3-21-23, 3-22-23, 3-23-23, 3-24-23, 3-25-23, 3-26-23, 3-27-23, 3-28-23 and 3-29-23.

Palindromes are considered lucky because they are rare, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

But the date that New Year’s Eve falls on this year is quite rare, too. The last time the year ended with 123123 was in 1923. The next time it will happen is in another 100 years: on Dec. 31, 2123.

The Farmer’s Almanac said some numerologists believe the type of sequence constitutes “angel numbers.” USA Today reported that these repeating numbers symbolize for some a “green light” toward something in your life.

The numbers in the sequence equal 12, which some consider a “master number that can mean spiritual enlightenment,” according to the almanac.

Whether you’re really into numbers and or looking to ring in the new year in style, there’s already a slew of NYE memorabilia celebrating 123123 for sale online.