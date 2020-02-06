Jackson’s chief administrative officer censured

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A major contractual error has not only cost the city thousands but has started a riff within city council.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke publicly about the censure brought against Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Robert Blaine, but he also called out one city councilmen he believes is looking to use this as a political gain.

Lumumba held a news conference on Wednesday to speak about a monetary error that was made by his office.

“It’s very clear that there is an effort by certain council people, or a certain council person to look for any opportunity to score political points,” claimed the mayor. He’s talking about Councilman Aaron Banks.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the mayor brought the contractual issue to city council. They unanimously voted to take legal action against the company, Expert Professional Solutions, for not following the order mandated. They also voted for the censure of Blaine.

Expert Professional Solutions was contracted for $48,000, but Blaine over-paid the contractor by $4,000. The total paid to the company was $52,000.

When Banks was asked if the motion to censure was his idea he said, “It was brought up through the body as announced it was brought up by Councilman Priester, and I seconded. And it was a unanimous vote.”

A censure is a step below a vote of no confidence.