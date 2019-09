JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A building is completely destroyed after a structure fire occurred around 4:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the fire started in a compost shed at Haney Hill farms near chicken houses.

Sandersville Fire Department and volunteer fire departments responded to the incident along 60 Haney Road outside Sandersville. Emserv Ambulance Service was also on scene.







The shed suffered major damages yet, no injuries were reported.