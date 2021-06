NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A black bear was captured in Natchez all thanks to some doughnuts.

The Natchez Democrat reported the bear had been spotted roaming around the city Wednesday. On Thursday, the animal climbed into a barrel-shaped trap to get some doughnuts from the Donut Shop.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) officials were able to secure the bear and take him out of the city to be relocated in a wooded area.