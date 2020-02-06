A tree smashes into bedroom three minutes after couple walks out

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Other parts of the state hit by horrible storms were Yazoo County, seeing both a tornado touch down and heavy rain and winds crush homes.

In a community off Streamline Dr. in the southwestern part of Yazoo City is the home where the difference of only a few minutes kept a family from being badly hurt.

In the very bedroom now covered in branches and debris, Pamela Jones and her husband had just left the room three minutes before the tree slammed into their bed.

“We all got on the floor and then we realized we saw a light through the roof,” Jones said. “We grabbed them and said hurry up let’s get in the tub. It sounded like a roar and boom.”

One by one each bedroom was demolished with tree branches, pieces of the roof, and ventilation scattered around. Heavy rainwater then poured into the home.

“Kids were screaming and hollering and everything,” Jones continued. “So we were just trying to calm them down. Trying to get to safety.”

Luckily for Pamela and her household, most of their family lives right on the same street and raced in to help.

“When I ran up over here and I opened up the door I seen everything had just caved in,” Tiekeya Sheehy told us. “And they were running out the door. The tree just really came down all of a sudden and everything was just caving in.”

With most of the home sitting in ruins, the Jones family pulled together and quickly began pulling food and belongings they could save as the storm continued to blow into the house.

“I called them to come over and come help us move everything before anything else got damaged,” Sheehy stated. “So everybody pretty much came and there’s nothing like family. They came straight in and helped us.”

“All we can do is just pray, I mean we lost everything,” Jones said. “But taking what we can to other relatives’ houses right here.”

In the past year, this is the second time the Jones family has seen their rented home receive damage by trees in the yard.

Other parts of Yazoo County by highway 49 around Little Yazoo City also saw a tornado touchdown briefly but no homes appeared to have been hit or any serious injuries.