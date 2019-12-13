AAA estimates record number of travelers during next holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AAA is estimating a record number of Americans will travel through December 21 and January 1.

More than 115 million people majority by car will hit the road on the interstates.

In Mississippi, thousands are expected to travel and pass through including fans from Louisiana going to Georgia for the NCAA playoffs.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking people to be safe and mindful as they get on the roads

Public Information Officer of MDOT Jace Ponder says, “Since we are entering into the winter season and we all know in Mississippi the weather can change quickly we had snow earlier this week it’s important to have a winter safety kit with you and that should include jumper cables batteries and flashlights extra food and water and blankets just in case you find yourself in a difficult situation.”

AAA is also expecting to help over 800,000 Americans during the travel season- the most calls usually are car batteries, lockouts, no gas, and flat tires.

Don Redman, AAA Mississippi Spokesperson, says 115.6 Million Americans, it’s going to be a busy time from Christmas through New Years.”

MDOT recommends packing a safety kit with blankets, extra snacks flashlights, and jumper cables