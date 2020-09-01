ABB plant employees hold memorial for fallen coworkers of COVID-19

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Two staff members at Hitachi ABB Power Grids in Copiah County passed away from COVID-19, prompting action to be taken by the plant. Union president Robert Daniels explains that employees working in the factory are not happy.

“We need things in place to make sure that no more of our colleagues that we work with’s lives are lost because of this,” Daniels explained.

Some of the demands that the ABB plant workers are big, some of them are small, and they say that their superiors have been receptive, but not enough just yet.

“They have done some things,” Daniels explained. “But we still need some more being done to protect ourselves as workers.”

Daniels said they’ve gotten better about sanitary practices, but that they still need better communication and a better sick time policy for those who contract it.

Valerie Buie who also works on the floor recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting it at work.

She explained why temperature checks are not enough.

“On June 8th they called me that evening and told me I was positive,” Buie said. “I never got a temperature. I got other symptoms but never a temperature and I’m still going through the healing process because you still have the after effect of it.”

She said she fought hard through the virus, and that she misses her coworkers who were not able to make it.

