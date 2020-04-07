Breaking News
About 50% of cases and deaths of COVID-19 are African Americans in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Mississippi health doctors are now releasing demographic information concerning covid-19 infections and it’s bad news for African Americans.

State Epidemiologist Paul Byers says 50 percent or more of the covid-19 cases are black.

He adds, 50 percent of deaths resulting from the coronavirus are black with many having underlying medical problems.

It’s unknown at this time how many of those killed or have the virus that are African Americans have or had insurance.

Byers agreed many could have had preventive medicine if they were insured.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 177 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,915 with 59 deaths.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received additional personal protective equipment which include:

  • 20,000 more N95 masks
  • 300 tubes hand sanitizers
  • 50,000 gowns

