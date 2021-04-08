Above-average season predicted for 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Colorado State predicted an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season in 2021.

The forecast predicted 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. The reasons for the above-average forecast include a predicted lack of El Niño and a warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic.

“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted,” stated the report.

Click here to read the full report.