Abraham, Harper earn conference player of the week honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two athletes at local universities are continuing to receive accolades from their respective conferences.

For the second time this season, Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham garnered Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The redshirt junior passed for 421 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with a rushing score in the Golden Eagles 45-27 homecoming win over North Texas.

And, for the third time in four weeks, Alcorn State’s Felix Harper was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week.

The junior quarterback threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns in the braves 42-17 win over Savannah State. He was 16-for-21 passing with no interceptions.

Harper was also nationally recognized by earning a helmet sticker on ESPN’s College Football Final show.