Absentee primary voting begins

In less than 45 days voters will head to the polls for the party primaries.



The deadlines are quickly approaching and in order to vote in the primary if you have not already registered you have until Monday July 8th.



There’s a full list of candidates vying for public office in Mississippi this year.



“We have a very contested Republican gubernatorial race and Democrat gubernatorial race others are contested along we have a lot of Senate and House races that are contested,” said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.

In order to vote you must be registered 30 days in advance of the election day.



“Today is the first day they have up until august the 3rd to vote absentee but the word I’m trying to get out today is also make sure that they are register voter before July the 8th which is that Monday,” said Zack Wallace the Hinds County Circuit Clerk.

To vote absentee you must meet certain qualifications



“All you do is go down to the circuit clerks office say I’m ready to cast my ballot I’m going to be out of the county I’m over age 65 she or he or whoever it is will give you the ballot you cast your ballot right there it’s a lengthy ballot this time first one on both primaries,” said Hosemann

You must also have your voter id.

“If you know your mother’s maiden name and your social security number they’ll issue an id if you don’t have one,” Hosemann said.

The circuit clerks offices will be open on Saturday July 6th to service voters before the deadline.



Remember election day for the primary is August 6th and the general election day is November 5th